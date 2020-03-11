How to archive a Slack channel on a computer or mobile device

Koshiro K/Shutterstock You can easily archive a Slack channel to better organise information on the platform.

Any channel member can easily archive a Slack channel, even if you use the free version of Slack.

However, if the owner restricted this ability, you won’t have the option to archive.

The main channel, however, generally labelled #general, can never be archived.

Archiving can be a useful way to keep information accessible yet out of the way, from an everyday use perspective.

On Slack, archiving a channel means that it will be removed from the view of available channels so that no one can post there anymore, but the information within it will be saved and stored away. That way, you can still see those results when searching your workspace.

Although many other tasks on the platform require administrator and owner action, archiving a channel can be done by anyone who is a member of that channel – provided the workspace owner hasn’t disabled that ability for members.

Here’s how to archive a Slack channel on the desktop or mobile device.

How to archive a Slack channel on a computer

1. Open Slack and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Click on the channel name in the left sidebar.

3. Click the gear icon, located at the top of the channel next to the name.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click the gear icon on the right.

4. Select “Additional options.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Additional options.’

5. Click “Archive this channel.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Archive this channel.’

How to archive a Slack channel on an Android

1. Open the Slack app and select the channel from the main menu.

2. Click the down carrot next to the name of the channel.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap the downward arrow at the top.

3. Scroll to the bottom of the screen and select “Archive.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘Archive.’

How to archive a Slack channel on an iPhone

1. Open the Slack app on your iPhone.

2. Tap the channel name at the top to view the channel details menu.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap the name of the channel.

3. Select “Additional Options.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Additional Options.’

4. Tap “Archive Channel.”

