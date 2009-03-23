How To Apply For The Public-Private Partnership

You know you wanna do it. The Treasury is offering private investors, hedge funds and the like, free, non-recourse loans to invest in distressed mortgage assets. It could be the steal of the century. And it’s especially lucrative when leverage is hard to come buy. We’ve embedded the application form below for your convenience.



The main requirements:

Capacity to raise $500 million of private capital.

Experience managing eligible assets.

A minimum of $10 billion worth of eligible assets under management.

Headquarters in the U.S.

Good luck! Let us know if you get in.

