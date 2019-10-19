How to appear offline on an Xbox One, and adjust who can see your online status

Photo by Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty Images It’s possible to appear offline on your Xbox One if you don’t want anyone to know your online status.

You can appear offline on an Xbox One while you’re actively online, if you don’t want others to see your online status.

By adjusting your Xbox Live privacy settings, you can also control who sees your online status, and appear offline for everyone except your friends.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Social interaction has always been a part of gaming, and it’s arguably the biggest appeal of online gaming.

But sometimes, whether you’re invested in a single-player game or just aren’t in the mood for multiplayer, you might not want others to know that you’re online.

Fortunately, the Xbox One’s privacy settings allow you to control who can see when you’re online. Here’s what you need to know to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to appear offline on an Xbox One



If you want to make your profile appear offline to everyone, the process is quick and easy.

1. From your Xbox One’s Home screen, press the Xbox button on your controller. This will open a menu.

2. Navigate to the far left of the menu to the “Sign in” tab. Select your profile and press the A button.

3. At the bottom of the next menu, there is a dropdown menu under “Appear online.” Navigate to the dropdown menu and press A.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Your profile’s online privacy defaults to ‘Appear online.’ Click on the dropdown menu to change it.

4. On the dropdown menu, select “Appear offline” and press A. Your profile should now appear offline to both friends and strangers.

How to appear offline on an Xbox One for everyone except your friends



If you’d like to hide your online status from people you don’t know, but still let your friends know when you’re online, you’ll need to adjust your security and privacy settings.

1. From your Xbox One’s Home screen, press the Xbox button on your controller, and navigate to the “System” tab on the far right of the menu. Select “Settings” and press the A button.

2. On the next menu, in the “Account” tab, there is a button labelled “Privacy & online safety.” Navigate to this button and press A.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider With ‘Account’ highlighted, move right using the control stick to navigate to ‘Privacy & online safety.’

3. Select “Xbox Live privacy” and press A.

4. On the next menu, navigate to “View details & customise” and press A.

5. Select “Online status & history” and press A.

6. The next menu has a series of categories and corresponding dropdown menus, with options for “Everybody,” “Friends,” and “Block.” To make your profile’s online status visible to your friends, but not others, select “Friends” in the first drop-down menu and press A.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider In addition to setting your online visibility, you can also customise who sees your other online actions on Xbox Live, such as games you play, videos you watch, or music you listen to.

The rest of the options in the menu allow you to adjust other privacy settings in a similar fashion.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.