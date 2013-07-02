11 Ways Americans Can Act Canadian When travelling Abroad

Unlike the brutish Americans or Brits, Canadians are generally thought of as gentle people who cause little offence when travelling abroad.
Flightnetwork.com, a Canada-based booking engine, believes that Americans like to pass themselves off as Canadians when travelling abroad, doing what they call “flag-jacking.”
So they spoke to a body language expert, Mark Bowden, and came up with some tips for how Americans can pretend to be Canadian when travelling abroad.
From the obvious donning of Maple Leaf gear to more subtle body language and gestures, we’ve compiled some of their tips — along with our own — here, in honour of Canada Day.
Body Language counts: Open your hands, smile, and tilt your head to one side to show that you are open, friendly, and even slightly apologetic. Don't take an aggressive stance or encroach on other people's personal territory (an American tendency).
apologise—for everything. Canadians are extremely polite and are known to say sorry for just about every slight offence.
Be ready to cite the names of famous Canadians, like Pamela Anderson, Jim Carrey, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Bieber.
Be familiar with the basic rules of ice hockey and the names of Canada's major teams, like the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Vancouver Canucks, and the Montreal Canadiens.
