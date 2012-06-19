How To Answer Age-Related Questions During A Job Interview

Photo: Marc Ben Fatma

There are a lot of tough interview questions out there that you need to be prepared for —especially those that are considered illegal. Any questions about your age should be off limits, but if it’s obvious that you’re younger or older than most of the other people in the company, it may be difficult for the interviewer to ignore “the elephant in the room.”



And they don’t have to specifically ask you how old you are. For example, if the interviewer says, “we don’t have many employees who are your age,” they aren’t really asking you a question, but ignoring this remark could get uncomfortable since the interviewer is insinuating that you’re a misfit because of your age.

So how do you deal with this situation?

AARP.org writes:

Explain that you believe your age would be an asset, you are eager to learn, and it doesn’t matter who helps you. Describe recent experiences, whether at work or in other situations, where age diversity has been an asset.

Federal law bars employers from considering age in employment decisions. Though it’s not illegal to be asked your age [only illegal to be discriminated against because of your answer], the question could be a red flag about the employer’s commitment to age diversity. Know your rights under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

