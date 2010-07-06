How To Answer A behavioural Interview Question

Photo: SMercury98 via Flickr

Originally solely the domain of specific industries, like consulting, the behavioural interview question is starting to appear in job interviews across the board.These types of questions require you to give more concrete examples of what you’ve done in the past than the usual, “What’s your biggest weakness?” type of questions.



One example: “Describe a scenario where you lead a team in the face of a major obstacle.“

Fortunately, The Art Of Manliness blog has put together a great guide to preparing for a behavioural interview.

(Thanks to Lifehacker for bringing this to our attention.)

The post explains the types of questions you should expect, and supplies a nice acronym to help you remember how to respond.

From The Art of Manliness:

Most guides on behavioural interviewing suggest using the three step STAR process when giving an answer to a behavioural job interview:

1. The Situation or Task you were in

2. Action that you took

3. Result of that action

Click here to read the entire post at The Art of Manliness >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.