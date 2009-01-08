How To Announce A Multi-Billion-Dollar Fraud

OK, fraudsters, Satyam Chairman Ramalinga Raju has just set a high bar for the burgeoning art of fraud communications.



Raju didn’t panic under the stress and then confess to his sons or anything. He didn’t get arrested by the FBI at dawn and then remain mute when accosted by hundreds of waving puffy mikes. He didn’t declare his innocence and say he was looking forward to his day in court. He just wrote a detailed, crystal-clear confession to the board and said he was ready to accept the consequences.

Read Raju’s heartfelt communication below. Click “full-screen” in lower righthand corner of player to enlarge.

Satyam Chairman Fraud Confession



