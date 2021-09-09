How to allow pop-ups on an iPhone so that you can access certain sites

- You can allow pop-ups on your iPhone using both the Safari and Chrome browsers.
- To allow pop-ups in your iPhone’s Safari app, head to the Safari section of the Settings app.
- The iPhone Chrome app has a “Content Settings” menu that lets you block or allow pop-ups.
Most people consider pop-ups to be one of the internet’s worst features. But despite how spammy they can be, a lot of legitimate websites use them for important reasons. For example, Amazon opens customer service chats in pop-ups, which some browsers block automatically.
Your iPhone’s internet browser blocks pop-ups by default. But both Safari and Chrome let you change that and allow pop-ups.
Here’s how to allow pop-ups in both Safari and Chrome on your iPhone.
How to allow pop-ups on an iPhone with Safari
Safari is your iPhone’s built-in browser, so you’ll have to use the built-in Settings app to change its options.
1. Open your iPhone’s Settings app, then scroll down and tap Safari.
2. Under General, toggle off Block Pop-ups so the switch turns gray.
How to allow pop-ups on an iPhone with Chrome
Chrome is a third-party web browser made by Google, and has its own in-app settings menu.
1. Open Chrome and tap the three dots in the bottom-right corner.
2. Select Settings.
3. In the Settings menu, scroll down and tap Content Settings.
4. Tap Block Pop-ups, then toggle off Block Pop-ups so the switch turns gray.
5. Tap Done in the top-right corner to save your change.