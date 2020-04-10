How to allow pop-ups on a Mozilla Firefox browser for certain websites

- You can allow certain pop-ups on Firefox without disabling the pop up blocker entirely.
- Pop-ups are often a pest, and Mozilla’s Firefox browser comes pre-packaged with a very effective pop-up blocker.
- However, Firefox’s pop-up blocking tool can be so effective that you need to deactivate it for certain websites to perform their intended functions.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Pop-ups are one of the most bothersome parts of the online world.
So, the fact that Mozilla’s Firefox browser comes pre-packed with a pop-up blocker – no extensions necessary – is a great perk.
But, there are also times when you actually want to allow a pop-up to see the light of day.
For instance, when watching sports online, videos are often presented on a smaller, pop-out window – a window that may get blocked by Firefox’s overzealous pop-up blocker.
Fortunately, you can selectively let pop-ups sneak by on certain websites without disabling Firefox’s otherwise advantageous pop-up blocking tool.
Here’s how to allow pop-ups on Firefox for certain websites.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Apple Macbook Pro (From $US1299.00 at Apple)
Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $US469.99 at Walmart)
How to allow pop-ups on Firefox
1. Open a new Firefox window or new tab by clicking the “+” sign next to an open tab or tabs on your Mac or PC.
2. Click the gear icon in the top-right corner of the tab, which will direct you to your Preferences.
3. Once you’re in Preferences, click the three vertical lines in the top-left and select “Privacy & Security” from the options.
4. Scroll to the “Permissions” section, near the bottom of the page.
5. By default, the “Block pop-up windows” box will be checked. Leave the box checked, but click “Exceptions…”
6. Type in the address of the website that you want to allow pop-ups for, then click “Allow.”
7. Finally, click “Save Changes.”
The website should immediately appear under “Website” with the status “Allow” in Firefox’s “Allowed Websites – Pop-ups” window.
If pop-ups from an exempted website become bothersome and you’d like to change your mind, you can always remove the website in the same Preferences page.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to reset the Firefox browser on your Mac or PC in 4 simple steps
-
How to block a website on Mozilla Firefox using a third-party extension
-
How to import bookmarks to Mozilla Firefox from another browser
-
How to enable cookies in a Firefox browser on your PC or Mac computer
-
How to clear your cache on Firefox in 2 different ways, to keep your browser running efficiently
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.