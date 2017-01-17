How to alert the police on the phone if it isn't safe to speak

If you’re ever in a situation where you need to alert the police but talking would put you in danger there is one simple thing that you need to know.

It is a protocol called Silent Solutions which decides whether or not police are dispatched to a silent call — of which they get thousands every day.

When you call 999 an operation will ask which emergency service you require, if you do not answer or make any indication that the call is an emergency the call will be put through to an automated system.

The system then asks for the caller to press “55” if the call is an emergency. If this is not done the call will end and the police will not attend.

A police spokesman said: “Please do not think that just because you dial 999 that police will attend.

“There must be some indication that the call has not been misdialled.”

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.