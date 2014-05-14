Amazing Photo Shows How To Move A Rhino -- Drug It And Dangle It From A Helicopter

South African conservationists have adopted a “slightly awkward and very effective,” way to relocate rhinos in danger from poachers, which you can see in the image from National Geographic below.

The technique, which was first used on buffalo and large antelope, was performed on a rhino last month in Kwa Zulu Natal in South Africa. National Geographic photographer Emma Gatland and reporter Paul Steyn covered the move.

The rhinos are lifted up to 3,000 feet in the air. It looks strange, but this is actually one of the more humane ways to transport the creatures — it shortens the time in which they are drugged and is less stressful, according to Wildlife Act’s Megan Lategan.

Conservationists sometimes have to relocate the endangered animals — the males of which can reach almost 8,000 pounds — in order to bring them into safer territory, away from poachers.

In 2013, 1,004 rhinos were poached in South Africa. That’s a terrible number considering only about 20,000 white rhinos (the type of rhino pictured) and 5,000 black rhinos are left in South Africa.

Check out National Geographic for the full story and more incredible photos of the airlift >

Photo by Emma Gatland An amazing way to relocate a rhino — getting lifted into the air by its feet.

