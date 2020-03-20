How to adjust the volume of a Google Hangouts call, or mute your own microphone

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider It’s easy to adjust the volume of your Google Hangouts calls.

To adjust the volume on a Google Hangouts call, you’ll need to adjust the volume of whatever device you’re listening on.

You can also mute and unmute yourself on any Google Hangouts call, although this won’t change anyone else’s volume.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Google Hangouts is one of Google’s many communication apps. Unlike others, however, Hangouts prioritises video chatting over all else. This is useful if you want to talk face-to-face with someone you’re not near.

However, one of the downsides of any sort of over-the-internet calling is that no one ever seems to know how loud they’re speaking. And while you could keep adjusting your microphones until you hit the right volume, there’s an easier method.

Here’s how to adjust the volume in Google Hangouts, whether you’re using the desktop app for Mac and PC, or the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to adjust the volume on a Google Hangouts call



Google Hangouts has no in-app volume control. This means that the way to change the volume in a Hangouts call is incredibly simple: just change the volume on your device.

If you’re using a computer, change your computer’s volume. If you’re using a mobile device, change your mobile device’s volume. It’s that simple.

Steven John/Business Insider Changing your device’s volume to adjust a Hangouts call’s volume.

If you want to change your own volume, you’ll have to either leave it up to others to adjust their devices, or mute yourself. When you mute yourself, your microphone will shut off, so no sound will come from your end.

You can mute yourself in both the desktop and mobile Google Hangouts apps by tapping the microphone icon at the bottom of the screen.

Steven John/Business Insider The mute button is the only control you have over volume within Hangouts, and it only silences you.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.