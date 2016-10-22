How to adjust to real life after long-term travel -- according to a couple that is doing just that

Courtesy Great Big Globe Matt and Alana Elderbrook of Great Big Globe.

The INSIDER Summary:

• Matt and Alana Elderbrook spent two years travelling the world before returning to the US. • Adjusting to real life isn’t easy, and it’s the one part of long term travel that no one ever talks about.



Matt and Alana Elderbrook of a Great Big Globe didn’t set out to be travel bloggers. They just didn’t want to push off their bucket list items any longer.

After two whirlwind years of living out of backpacks and travelling the world, they decided it was time to return to their native Wisconsin and settle back into “real life.”

But adjusting to real life isn’t easy, and it’s the one downside to long term travel that no one ever talks about.

Here’s how they’re doing it.

