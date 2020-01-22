How to adjust the screen size on your Xbox One by calibrating your TV

Shutterstock Your Xbox One has a specific menu that helps you adjust its screen size.

The best way to adjust the screen size on your Xbox One is to calibrate your TV.

A guide to help you with this can be found in your Xbox One’s “TV & display options” menu.

Once you open the Xbox’s calibration menu, simply follow the onscreen instructions to calibrate your TV, and make sure the ratio and picture size is correct.

The last thing you want when playing a new game is for the edges of the screen to be cut off. To avoid this dilemma, you’ll want to make sure you’re playing with the correct screen size.

The best way to make sure your Xbox One is properly fitted to your TV is to calibrate it. Luckily, your Xbox comes with a built-in program that will help you calibrate it quickly and easily.

Here’s how to calibrate your Xbox One and TV.

How to adjust the screen size on your Xbox One with calibration



1. Press the Xbox button on your controller to open a pop-up menu.

2. Use the right back trigger to scroll over to the “System” tab, indicated by a gear icon.

3. Scroll down to “Settings,” which is indicated by a second gear icon.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open your system settings.

4. This will bring you to the Settings screen. Navigate to the first “General” tab.

5. Use the toggle to select “TV & display options.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Navigate to the TV settings page.

6. First, make sure your TV is set to the highest resolution. For many, this will be 1080p (though some TVs may have 4K).

7. Next, use your toggle to select “Calibrate TV.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Select ‘Calibrate TV’ after double-checking the resolution.

8. Follow the onscreen instructions and click “Next” when you’re ready to begin.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Make sure to read the instructions before pressing ‘Next.’

9. The next screen will detail the recommended settings for your TV, including setting your TV to the highest resolution. Click “Next” again if you’ve already done so.

10. The following screen will provide instructions for your adjusting your TV’s aspect ratio and sharpness. Depending on your TV, the “aspect ratio” may also be called “picture size.” Use your TV remote to open your TV’s settings, where you can adjust the screen until green lines are visible around the edges.

If you don’t have a TV remote, you’ll need to use the buttons on the TV itself to access and change the TV’s settings. If you aren’t sure where to go here, consult your specific TV’s manual or instruction guide.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Adjust your screen until you see green lines on all sides.

11. The following screen will move on to detail your TV’s brightness. Continue following the rest of the steps to complete the calibration.

