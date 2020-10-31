How to add words to the internal dictionary on your Android device, and add shortcuts for longer words

- You can manually add words to your Android device’s internal dictionary if it doesn’t already recognise them as real words.
- You can also use this feature to create shortcuts for long words that you use frequently, making them quicker to type.
- Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.
It probably comes as no surprise that your phone comes with its own dictionary programmed inside of it â€” how else would it always know to correct words that you’ve spelled wrong, or offer you contextual suggestions for what you might say?
What you may not have known, however, is that you can actually add and remove words from your dictionary on an Android phone. This is great if you are constantly annoyed by words your phone thinks you’re misspelling â€” for example, if your friend spells their name in an unusual way.
It’s also very useful in that it allows you to create shortcuts for longer words that you use frequently, such as your email address.
How to add words to your Android’s internal dictionary
1. Open the Settings app on your Android.
2. Scroll down until you can tap “System.”
3. From the System menu, go to “Languages & input.”
4. At the bottom of the menu, tap the arrow next to “Advanced” to open the Advanced Settings menu.
5. Under “Tools,” tap “Personal dictionary.”
6. To add a word to your personal dictionary when it opens, tap the plus “+” button in the upper right corner.
7. Type the new word you want your phone to recognise in the top line provided.
Optional: Type the shortcut that you want your phone to recognise for this word in the line underneath. When you do this, whenever you type the shortcut and then hit space, it will automatically correct to the longer word.
When you are finished, tap the back button â€” the word will automatically save.
8. If you ever want to delete a word from your personal dictionary, simply select it from the menu of existing words, then tap the garbage bin icon in the top right corner.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from Tech Reference:
-
How to add words to your iPhone dictionary with Text Replacement, so your iPhone automatically recognises them when you type
-
A guide to the words and phrases that cause special texting effects on your iPhone
-
How to find passwords stored on your Android phone, and export or delete them
-
How to turn off the predictive text feature in Gmail, or add predictive text personalisation
-
How to block unwanted text messages from the same number on any Android phone
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.