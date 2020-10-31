How to add words to the internal dictionary on your Android device, and add shortcuts for longer words

Maskot/Getty Images

You can manually add words to your Android device’s internal dictionary if it doesn’t already recognise them as real words.

You can also use this feature to create shortcuts for long words that you use frequently, making them quicker to type.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

It probably comes as no surprise that your phone comes with its own dictionary programmed inside of it â€” how else would it always know to correct words that you’ve spelled wrong, or offer you contextual suggestions for what you might say?

What you may not have known, however, is that you can actually add and remove words from your dictionary on an Android phone. This is great if you are constantly annoyed by words your phone thinks you’re misspelling â€” for example, if your friend spells their name in an unusual way.

It’s also very useful in that it allows you to create shortcuts for longer words that you use frequently, such as your email address.

How to add words to your Android’s internal dictionary



1. Open the Settings app on your Android.

2. Scroll down until you can tap “System.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘System’ in your Android’s Settings app.

3. From the System menu, go to “Languages & input.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Languages & input.’

4. At the bottom of the menu, tap the arrow next to “Advanced” to open the Advanced Settings menu.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Advanced’ at the bottom of the menu.

5. Under “Tools,” tap “Personal dictionary.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Personal dictionary.’

6. To add a word to your personal dictionary when it opens, tap the plus “+” button in the upper right corner.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the plus ‘+’ icon to add a new word.

7. Type the new word you want your phone to recognise in the top line provided.

Optional: Type the shortcut that you want your phone to recognise for this word in the line underneath. When you do this, whenever you type the shortcut and then hit space, it will automatically correct to the longer word.

When you are finished, tap the back button â€” the word will automatically save.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Type the new word in the top line, type a shortcut underneath if you desire, then tap the back button.

8. If you ever want to delete a word from your personal dictionary, simply select it from the menu of existing words, then tap the garbage bin icon in the top right corner.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.