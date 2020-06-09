How to add Waze to CarPlay and set the navigation app as your default for driving

GMC It only takes a moment to add Waze to CarPlay.

You can add Waze to your CarPlay display through your iPhone’s Settings app.

To add Waze to CarPlay, you’ll have to add your CarPlay-supported vehicle to the app.

CarPlay is an app dashboard specially designed for driving scenarios that includes Siri voice control.

CarPlay syncs with your car’s controls ensuring your eyes and hands stay focused on driving.

CarPlay allows for your vehicle’s infotainment system to support iOS devices, eliminating the need for an in-car versus mobile GPS.

Since the launch of iOS 12, CarPlay compatible vehicles have been able to sync multiple apps, including Waze. CarPlay was initially only compatible with Apple Maps but has since opened up to other GPS software like Google Maps and Waze.

If you prefer Waze over Google or Apple Maps, you can set it as your default on your CarPlay screen in just a few simple steps. To add Waze to your CarPlay startup screen, you’ll need to make sure your vehicle is one of the more than 500 models that support CarPlay.

Additionally, you’ll need to have the Waze app downloaded on your iPhone, which must be a 5S or newer model and running at least iOS 12. You can then customise your vehicles in your iPhone Settings app.

Here’s how to add Waze to CarPlay.

How to add Waze to CarPlay in your iPhone’s Settings app



1. Open your iPhone’s Settings app.

2. Tap “General.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Your Settings app controls all your apps and phone specifications.

3. Tap “CarPlay” on the next page.

4. Select your vehicle.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can ensure the app has been added to all of your vehicles but will have to do so by customising each one.

5. Tap “Customise” to begin the process.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Here you can begin customising.

6. Scroll to the bottom and choose “More Apps.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You’ll see apps that have already been added towards the top of the list.

7. Find Waze and tap the green plus (+) sign to add the app.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can also swipe left to remove other navigation services if you prefer only to use Waze.

8. Use the three bars on the right-hand side to slide Waze higher on the list of available apps.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Moving Waze higher on the list ensures it’s one of the first apps you see on the screen when you plug in your phone.

