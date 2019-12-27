How to add to your story on Instagram to share temporary photos or videos with your followers

Ink Drop/Shutterstock Your Instagram Story is another way to share photos and videos with your followers.

You can easily add to your story on Instagram to broadcast photos or videos to your followers for up to 24 hours.

Instagram stories are also great for those looking to promote something that is time-sensitive, like an event or sale.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A popular feature of the Instagram app, Instagram stories allow users to temporarily share photos and videos on their accounts.

This can be utilised in a few ways, including to promote something that is time-sensitive, or to snap a quick shot of something cool you just witnessed.

Regardless of the reasoning, here’s how to post a story on your Instagram account.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to add to your story on Instagram



1. Launch the Instagram application on your iPhone or Android.

2. Create an Instagram story if you have not already, by pressing the blue “+” sign on the corner of your profile photo in the top Stories bar.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider If you do not have an active Instagram story, a ‘+’ sign will always be visible.

3. Press the white circle at the bottom of your screen to take a photo or video or select the small square in the lower-left corner to select a photo or video from your library.

4. You can edit your photo or video using the options in the top menu bar. When finished, tap “Your Story” in the lower-left corner to share it to your story.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Tap the icon for your story to add your photo or video.

5. You can add more photos or videos to your story by tapping the blue “+” icon again.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Press the “+” sign to add more media to your Instagram story.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.