How to add text on TikTok and customize it to your video

If you’re new to TikTok, or it’s been a while since your last post, the various tools and editing options can seem overwhelming. One way to embellish your videos is by adding text. You can even adjust where and when the text appears on the screen.

Here’s how to use the text tool on TikTok.

How to add text on TikTok

Once you’ve recorded your TikTok video on your iPhone or Android and tapped the check mark in the bottom-right corner of the screen, here’s how to add text:

1. Tap the Text option (it has the Aa symbol above it).

Tap the ‘Text’ option. Devon Delfino

2. Type in your text.

3. Customize the text using the available options:

You can add a highlight to the text by tapping the A on the left side of the screen.

on the left side of the screen. You can also change the font via the options listed on the top-left side of the text menu, and change the color by selecting an option from the colorful circles at the bottom of the screen.

Enter your text and customize it how you like using the options on the screen. Devon Delfino

4. Tap Done in the top-right corner of the screen when you’re ready, keeping in mind that you can only change the text’s placement and timing after this point.

5. Drag the text to the area of the screen that you want it to appear.

6. Finish your TikTok as usual by selecting Next, adding a description and any other desired information, and then hitting Post.

Quick Tip: If you want to have your text read aloud on your TikTok, you can use the text-to-speech feature by tapping your text, selecting Text-to-Speech, and then choosing the desired voice.



How to edit text you’ve added on TikTok

1. Tap the text on your TikTok draft to reveal more options.

2. Select Edit.

Choose ‘Edit’ in the pop-up. Devon Delfino

3. Make the changes you want to make and then tap Done when you’re ready.

How to customize duration of text on TikTok

1. Tap the text on your TikTok draft.

2. Select Set duration. That will bring you to the screen where you can adjust when the text appears and, if desired, when it disappears.

3. To select a start and end time, drag the timing bar so that it matches up with your desired times.

Drag the timing bar to adjust how long the text appears on screen, and when. Devon Delfino

4. You can see how your text will look by tapping the play button, located just above the editing bar.

5. When you’re happy with it, select the check mark in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Tap the check mark to make your timing changes official. Devon Delfino