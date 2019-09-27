How to add tasks to your Google Calendar with Google Tasks, to organise your entire schedule in one place

S3 Studio/Getty Images It’s easy to add tasks to your Google Calendar on desktop or mobile.

Google Calendar makes it easy to keep track of upcoming events, from work meetings to birthdays and anniversaries.

However, you can make the app work even better by integrating Google Tasks with your calendar. Tasks allows you to create to-do lists and check items off as you accomplish them, for optimal organisation.

Best of all, since Google Calendar can be accessed through your Google account on desktop and mobile, you can stay on top of your tasks and calendar wherever you go.

Here’s how to add a task to Google Calendar so you can organise and achieve your goals.

How to add tasks to your Google Calendar on desktop



1. Go to the Google Calendar website and log in to your Google account if you haven’t already.

2. Once logged in, look for the Tasks button on the right-hand side of your screen and click on it. This should be the second icon down and will appear as a small blue circle with a diagonal white line and a yellow dot within it.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click on Tasks on the right side of Google Calendar.

3. In the tasks window, click on “Add a task.”

4. Type in the details of the task you wish to add to your list and then hit Enter on your keyboard.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Add and edit tasks in the upper right corner.

5. To edit the details of the task, like adding the date and time you wish to complete it or to add sub-tasks, click the pencil button to the right of the task name. Type in the relevant details and then click the backward-pointing arrow at the top of the window. Your task is now added.

How to add tasks to your Google Calendar on mobile

1. Download the Google Tasks app from the App Store on your iPhone or the Google Play store if you’re using an Android device.

2. Sign into your Google account in the Tasks app. This may be as simple as tapping on the account you wish to use with the app if you are active in other Google apps on your device.

3. To add a new task, tap the + button in the bottom centre of your screen.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click the rainbow plus sign to add tasks.

4. In the pop-up window that appears at the bottom of the screen, type the name of your task in the box provided. You can tap the three horizontally stacked lines beneath the title to add additional details or tap the calendar icon to add the date of your task.

5. Hit save to add the task to your calendar.

