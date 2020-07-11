How to publish a suggested highlight on your Instagram profile, or add your current story to an already published highlight

Devon Delfino
Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesYou can permanently publish your Instagram stories by adding them to your profile as highlights.

Instagram stories can help you showcase your life, but they disappear after 24 hours. So if you’re looking for something more long-term, adding highlights to your profile is a great option.

The process is simple, and it allows you to keep those photos or videos posted and accessible for as long as you want.

How to add a suggested highlight on Instagram

1. Open the Instagram app and log into your account, if needed.

2. Go to your profile by tapping on your picture icon in the bottom right corner.

3. Tap “Story Highlights” underneath your bio.

How to insta highlight1Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business InsiderTap ‘Story Highlights’ under your bio on your profile.

4. A dropdown will appear.

How to highlight insta 2Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business InsiderThis dropdown will appear after you click ‘Story Highlights.’

5. You can either select one of the suggested stories, or hit “New,” designated by a plus sign icon.

6. After tapping “New,” you can select any of your past stories by tapping each image you want to add.

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderTap which past stories you want to add to your highlight.

7. After selecting the images, hit “Next” and on the next screen, you can edit your cover image and highlight name.

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderEdit the name and cover image of your highlight.

8. Tap “Add” (iPhone) or “Done” (Android) to add it to your profile.

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderHit ‘Done’ (or ‘Add’ on iPhone) to finish.

Suggested highlights will also appear on the “New” screen underneath your past stories. To add one, tap the circular icon at the bottom of the screen and select either “Edit Highlight” or “Add to Profile.” Clicking “Add to Profile” will immediately publish the highlight.

How to add a current story to a published highlight

If you have a story currently posted, you can add it to the published highlights on your profile.

1. Tap on your current story.

2. On each image or video of your story that you want to add to your published highlights, tap “Highlight” in the bottom right corner of the screen.

How to add suggested highlight on Instagram 5Devon Delfino/Business InsiderThe ‘Highlight’ button is in the bottom right corner of your story.

3. Then select which highlight you to add it to, or create a new highlight by tapping “New.”

How to add suggested highlight on Instagram 6Devon Delfino/Business InsiderChoose if you want to add to an existing highlight or create a new highlight.
