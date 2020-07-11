How to publish a suggested highlight on your Instagram profile, or add your current story to an already published highlight

Drew Angerer/Getty Images You can permanently publish your Instagram stories by adding them to your profile as highlights.

You can add a suggested highlight to your Instagram profile from your profile page or add your current story to a published highlight in a few simple steps.

Highlights help you showcase your stories even after they have disappeared.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Instagram stories can help you showcase your life, but they disappear after 24 hours. So if you’re looking for something more long-term, adding highlights to your profile is a great option.

The process is simple, and it allows you to keep those photos or videos posted and accessible for as long as you want.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to add a suggested highlight on Instagram



1. Open the Instagram app and log into your account, if needed.

2. Go to your profile by tapping on your picture icon in the bottom right corner.

3. Tap “Story Highlights” underneath your bio.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Tap ‘Story Highlights’ under your bio on your profile.

4. A dropdown will appear.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider This dropdown will appear after you click ‘Story Highlights.’

5. You can either select one of the suggested stories, or hit “New,” designated by a plus sign icon.

6. After tapping “New,” you can select any of your past stories by tapping each image you want to add.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap which past stories you want to add to your highlight.

7. After selecting the images, hit “Next” and on the next screen, you can edit your cover image and highlight name.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Edit the name and cover image of your highlight.

8. Tap “Add” (iPhone) or “Done” (Android) to add it to your profile.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Hit ‘Done’ (or ‘Add’ on iPhone) to finish.

Suggested highlights will also appear on the “New” screen underneath your past stories. To add one, tap the circular icon at the bottom of the screen and select either “Edit Highlight” or “Add to Profile.” Clicking “Add to Profile” will immediately publish the highlight.

How to add a current story to a published highlight



If you have a story currently posted, you can add it to the published highlights on your profile.

1. Tap on your current story.

2. On each image or video of your story that you want to add to your published highlights, tap “Highlight” in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider The ‘Highlight’ button is in the bottom right corner of your story.

3. Then select which highlight you to add it to, or create a new highlight by tapping “New.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Choose if you want to add to an existing highlight or create a new highlight.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.