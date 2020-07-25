How to add stickers on Instagram to make your Story interactive with polls, music, gifs, and more

Shutterstock Instagram stickers allow you to add music, donation buttons, and more.

To add stickers on Instagram, you’ll need to open the Stories screen and tap the square smiley icon in the top-right.

Instagram stickers allow you to add special – often interactive – features to your Instagram Stories.

You can add a sticker to invite your Instagram followers to donate to charity, take part in a quiz, listen to music, countdown to an event, and more.

Once added, stickers can be resized and moved to any spot on your Instagram Story.

While most photos and videos you post on Instagram will stay there until you delete them, the Story feature allows you to make your Instagram experience less permanent.

Not only do Stories expire after 24 hours, but they also let you add Stickers to personalise your posts with interactive elements that aren’t possible on your profile.

Instagram Stickers encourage those who watch your Stories to participate in Q&As, charity donations, countdowns, quizzes, and polls. They also allow the poster to add music, their location, the weather, and other tags.

If you want to access Instagram’s library of stickers, here’s how to do it using your iPhone or Android device.

How to add stickers to your Instagram story

1. Open the Instagram mobile app.

2. Swipe left from your home screen or tap the camera icon in the upper left-hand corner of the app to access the Stories screen.

3. Take or upload a photo or video that you want to post to your Story.

4. Now tap the square smiley photo from the menu on the top of your screen.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Make sure your screen is set on the ‘Normal’ tab.

5. A list of Stickers will appear. Choose the one you want and follow the on-screen prompts to amend or add relevant info.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider To add music, search for the artist or song, and select a short segment to appear on your Story.

6. When finished, post your Story as usual, and your Sticker will appear within it.

