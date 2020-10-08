How to add someone to a Signal group chat or remove users

Thomas Trutschel/Getty Images You can add or remove someone from a Signal chat in a few simple steps.

To add someone to a Signal chat, you just need to open the chat’s information page.

You can add anyone on your contact list, or manually type in a new phone number.

Anyone can add members to a Signal chat, but only Admins can remove users.

Signal, the increasingly popular messaging app, is one of the simplest and more secure messaging apps on the market. Through encryption, it protects your chats so no one can eavesdrop or intercept your messages.

And like other messaging apps, you can chat one-on-one, or create group chats.

Setting up group chats with your friends and colleagues is a cinch. Adding an additional person to that chat is even easier.

How to add someone to a Signal chat



1. Launch Signal and open the group chat, and then tap its name at the top of the screen.

2. Scroll down and select “Add Members.”

Vivian McCall/Business Insider ‘Add members’ will be at the top of the members list.

3. Search for a contact in your address book, or type in a number. If they don’t have Signal, they will receive a text message inviting them to download it.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Select as many people as you’d like to add.

4. Select “Update” if you’re an iPhone user, or “Done” if using Android.

5. Tap “Add Member” on iOS. Select “OK” to confirm on Android.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Once you confirm, the new member will be added.

How to remove someone from a Signal chat



Only chat Admins can remove members. By default, the only Admin will be the person who created the group chat.

1. Open the group chat and tap the group’s name at the top of the screen.

2. Tap on a group member’s name.

3. Select “Remove from Group” and tap “Remove.”

