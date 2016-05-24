Snapchat now lets you add fun stickers to photos and videos

Snapchat is going all-in on stickers.

The ephemeral messaging app released an update on Monday that lets you add playful stickers to photo and video messages (or “snaps”) in the app.

The stickers were first introduced in Snapchat’s redesigned chat interface last month, but now they can be placed on any snap like emojis. Once you have the updated version of Snapchat installed, tap on the emoji picker next to the text button to see stickers.

Letting snaps be customised with stickers is another example of what Snapchat has been nailing: making messaging fun and creative. The company recently added the ability to “pin” emojis to objects in videos and make them look animated. Snapchat has perhaps become best known for its wacky lenses, like the most recent collection that turns you into X-Men characters.

