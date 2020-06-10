How to add a SiriusXM subscription to your Google Home device and listen to satellite radio around your house

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider If you have the Google Home app on your iOS or Android phone, you can add your Sirius XM account and stream your satellite radio subscription from a Google Home.

To add SiriusXM to Google Home devices, you need to link your internet radio subscription to your Google Home app.

The Google Home app is compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices.

SiriusXM, one of the first internet radio services, was once the radio of the future. Now, it’s one of the most common ways to listen to music. If you like your radio curated by DJs, listening to talk shows, and skipping commercials, then a SiriusXM radio subscription is for you.

With a Google Home, getting all the benefits of SiriusXM in any room in your house is even easier. Whether you’re listening through your Google Home Hub, Google Home mini, or any Chromecast-enabled TV, connecting to your favourite stations with just the tap of your phone screen or a simple voice command to Google is possible.

Here’s how to add SiriusXM radio to your Google Home.

How to add SiriusXM to your Google Home device

1. Open the Google Home app on your mobile device.

2. Tap the plus symbol (+) in the upper left-hand corner.

Emma Witman/Business Insider In the Google Home app, the plus sign lets you connect your app to other devices and services.

3. Under “Add services,” tap “Radio.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider This list will feature all radio and music-related apps.

4. Under “Your radio services,” tap SiriusXM.

Emma Witman/Business Insider This will link SiriusXM to your Google Home account.

5. Read and agree to the terms and conditions before tapping “OK.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Scroll to read the terms of use.

6. Follow the on-screen instructions to link an existing SiriusXM account, or create a new one.

7. Tap “Agree” to begin listening to SiriusXM Radio on your Google Home.

