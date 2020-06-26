How to add a signature in Yahoo Mail and include a digital signature with your messages

Guido Mieth/Getty Images You can add an email signature on the Yahoo Mail browser site and mobile app.

You can add a signature in Yahoo Mail to the bottom of every email you send and customise it using fonts, images, and more.

Yahoo Mail allows you to add a signature through both the mobile app and website.

A signature is a great way to let those you’re messaging know who you are and how to keep in contact.

When activated in Yahoo Mail, signatures automatically appear at the bottom of every email you send. There’s no standard signature style, which means you can include everything from your phone number and a link to your website to the logo for your business or your name and a few emojis.

Having a signature can help you cut out a few extra steps when coordinating events, meetings, reunions, and more, regardless of whether you use your signature for professional or personal purposes.

Because email is on the go, Yahoo Mail allows you to add a signature through both their mobile app and website. With your mobile device, there’s usually a default signature automatically enabled, but if it is turned off, it’s easy to add it back.

If you want to add a signature on Yahoo Mail’s app and website, here’s how to do it.

How to add a signature on Yahoo Mail’s mobile app



1. Open the Yahoo Mail app.

2. Tap on your profile icon in the top left.

Christina Liao/Business Insider The circle above ‘Inbox’ in the top left corner of your screen is your profile icon.

3. Tap “Settings.”

4. Scroll down to the “General” section and click “Signature.”

5. Toggle the slider to the right of “Signature” so that it turns blue.

6. Tap on the text box below your email address and type in your signature.

Christina Liao/Business Insider The text box may be pre-populated with default text such as ‘Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone,’ as shown here.

7. Tap the back arrow in the top left corner of your screen to save your signature.

How to add a signature on Yahoo Mail’s website



1. Go to Yahoo Mail and sign in.

2. Click “Settings.”

3. A pop-up will appear under “Settings.” Click “More Settings.”

Christina Liao/Business Insider ‘More Settings’ can be found toward the bottom of the pop-up.

4. Click “Mailboxes.”

5. Click on the account you’d like to add a signature for.

Christina Liao/Business Insider Under ‘Mailbox list,’ you’ll find one or more email accounts listed.

6. Toggle the slider next to “Signature” so that it turns blue.

Christina Liao/Business Insider Once the slider turns blue, you’ve enabled a signature for your emails.

7. Click the text box below “Signature” where it says “Write something…” and type in your signature.

Christina Liao/Business Insider You can also format text, hyperlink, use emojis, and add an image when you’re creating a signature on Yahoo Mail.

8. Click “Save.”

