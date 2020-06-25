How to add a profile to your HBO Max account, including 'Kid' profiles with parental controls

SOPA Images/Shutterstock It should only take a moment to add a profile to your HBO Max account.

You can add profiles to HBO Max from the “Switch Profiles” screen that appears in the mobile app’s “Profile” menu.

HBO Max lets you create up to five profiles, each with its own preferences and show lists.

You can also create “Kid” profiles, with parental controls locked behind a PIN.

You can think of your HBO Max subscription as a family plan. It allows you to create up to five profiles, with separate settings for adults and kids.

Whenever you open the HBO Max app, you can choose which profile to use, and change profiles while you’re using the app.

You can add and customise profiles using the HBO Max mobile app on an iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

How to add a profile on HBO Max



1. Start the HBO Max app and tap the “Profile” icon at the bottom-right of the screen, and then tap “Switch Profiles.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You need to choose ‘Switch Profiles’ to add a new one to HBO Max.

2. To add a new adult profile, tap “Add Adult.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Use the ‘Add’ buttons at the bottom of the screen to add a profile.

3. Enter the person’s name and choose a colour ring for their profile – this won’t affect anything other than what the profile looks like.

4. Tap “Save.”

How to add an kid profile on HBO Max



1. Open the HBO Max app and tap “Profile” in the bottom-right corner, and then tap “Switch Profiles.”

2. To add a new kid profile, tap “Add Kid.”

3. If this is the first time you’re creating a child’s profile, you’ll need to enter a PIN. This pin is used to lock away mature content. You’ll need to enter that PIN to change the profile to a standard adult one, so make it something your kid can’t guess (but which you’ll remember). Also, there’s only one PIN shared across all kid profiles.

4. Enter the child’s name, enter a month and year for their birthday, and choose a colour ring. Tap “Next.”

5. On the next screen, set the parental controls. You can choose the rating for shows and movies that you want your child to have access to. Then tap “Save.”

How to change the PIN for kid profiles on HBO Max



If you want to change the PIN that HBO Max uses for its kid profiles, you need to do that from the mobile app.

1. Tap the Profile icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

2. Tap the Settings icon at the top-left – it’s shaped like a gear.

3. Tap “Parental Controls.”

4. Enter the current PIN, followed by the new PIN you want to use, and then tap “Change PIN.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can change the PIN that locks your kids’ profiles from the app’s Settings page.

If you forget your PIN, you can tap “Forgot PIN?” and HBO Max will send you a PIN reset email with instructions to reset it.

