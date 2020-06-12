How to add a profile picture to Microsoft Outlook to personalise your account

Outlook, like all of the programs in Microsoft Office’s productivity suite, can display a photo on your user profile. This one profile picture will appear in every Office program that displays your profile.

By default, it simply shows your initials, but you can change it to display any photo you like.

Note, however, that this only applies to Outlook on Windows computers. The Mac version of Outlook doesn’t show your profile picture anywhere, and doesn’t let you change it.

Here’s how to add a profile picture to Microsoft Outlook.

How to add a profile picture to Outlook

1. Open Outlook and sign in, and then click “File” and then “Office Account.” You should see your profile photo under “User Information” on the left side of the window.

How to add a profile picture in Outlook 1Dave Johnson/Business InsiderYou can see your user profile picture on the ‘Account’ page.

2. If you see a link labelled “Change” under the photo, click it and then follow the instructions to add or change the photo. That’s it – you’re done.

3. If there isn’t a link there, then click “Manage Account” on the right side of the window. This will open the Microsoft 365 website in a browser. You may need to sign in again.

4. Click your current profile picture at the top-right of the web page. You should see a larger version of it pop out.

How to add a profile picture in Outlook 2Dave Johnson/Business InsiderClick your profile picture on the Microsoft 365 website to edit the image.

5. Move your mouse over the profile image. You should see a camera icon appear. Click the image.

6. Follow the instructions to change the picture and save your changes.

How to add a profile picture in Outlook 3Dave Johnson/Business InsiderReplace the image and save your changes.
