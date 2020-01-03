How to link your PayPal account to your Google Pay account on an iPhone or Android

Vladimka production/Shutterstock You can link your PayPal to your Google Pay account to make online purchases even easier.

Saving your payment details on your smartphone can be a good way to save time and avoid the hassle of finding your credit card every time you want to pay for something.

If you use Google Pay and want more ways to pay, adding your PayPal account can also be a good option.

There are a few other advantages of doing so, too. For example, you can rent and buy movies on YouTube without having to add your payment details, or use your PayPal funds to pay for things like YouTube Premium.

Here’s how to add your PayPal to your Google Pay account.

How to add PayPal to your Google Pay account

This process is quick and easy; you just need to know the phone number and email address associated with your PayPal account.

1. Open the Google Pay app on your Android device or iPhone.

2. Toggle over to the “Payment” tab.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap the ‘Payment’ tab.

3. Tap the blue “+ Payment Method” button.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap the blue button.

4. Tap “PayPal.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘PayPal’ to link your account.

5. Enter your PayPal email address (your phone number should autofill, but update it if your PayPal account is now associated with another number).

6. Tap “Allow” to confirm your PayPal information.

7. Tap “Accept” to add PayPal to your Google Pay account.

