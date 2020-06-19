How to add your Outlook calendar to an iPhone in 2 ways, and sync your schedule when you're on the go

- You can add an Outlook calendar to your iPhone by adding your Outlook.com account through the “Passwords & Accounts” menu in your Settings app.
Compatibility and competition have long made it difficult to sync a calendar from Microsoft Outlook with an operating system like Apple’s iOS. This has forced users of both todefer=”defer”to using one calendar or even juggling between two competing schedules featuring different commitments.
But in recent years, companies have developed workarounds and even features dedicated solely to connecting software and apps from competing brands. That’s true of Outlook, which allows you to connect its Microsoft driven calendar to your Apple iPhone, ensuring all your events, calls, and meetings aren’t forgotten, whether you’re at home or on the go.
Here’s how you can ensure you have access to your Outlook calendar on your iPhone.
How to view your Outlook calendar through the client app for iPhone
1. Download the Microsoft Outlook app on your iPhone.
2. Open the app, then enter the email address and password you use for Outlook.
3. Click “Allow” on the next screen that explains what the app will be able to access.
4. When you open the Outlook app on your iPhone, you will now have access to your Outlook email and calendar.
How to sync your Microsoft Outlook calendar through your iPhone settings
1. Open your iPhone Settings app.
2. Scroll down and tap “Passwords & Accounts.”
3. Select “Add Account.”
4. Chose “Outlook.com.”
5. Enter your Outlook username and password.
6. Toggle on the option to sync your calendars.
7. Choose “Save” in the upper right corner.
