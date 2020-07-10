How to add notes to your Microsoft PowerPoint slides for presentation reminders or editing collaboration

Andresr/Getty Images Microsoft lets you add notes to your PowerPoint slides to help you present or to accompany a printed version of your presentation.

To add notes to your PowerPoint slides, you’ll need to have your presentation set to “Normal” view.

You can add notes to individual slides through a button using the “Notes” button.

Presentation notes appear next to your slides on the screen as your slideshow plays, but they can also be printed out with the slides.

You can add notes to your PowerPoint slides to have you with the editing process or while you’re presenting a project.

PowerPoint presentation notes are meant to help you remember some of your slideshow’s finer details in a quickly accessible format. During a presentation, the notes show up on the screen in Presenter view, but not on the screen of anybody else seeing the slideshow.

If you’re presenting in front of a room and can’t keep returning to your laptop, you can still use your presenter notes. Just print the slideshow out with the notes. You can also hand these notes out to your audience if you think they will need them, or the group with whom you’re collaborating on the presentation.

Adding presentation notes to your PowerPoint slideshow is easy, you merely have to know where to look. Here’s how to do it.

How to add notes to your PowerPoint presentation

1. Launch your PowerPoint presentation.

2. Go to the “View” tab in the toolbar at the top of the screen.

3. Choose “Normal” view on the far left of the toolbar if it isn’t already selected.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider You may not have to select ‘Normal,’ as it may be set as your default.

4. Click the slide you want to add a note to.

5. At the bottom of the screen, towards the right side and to the left of “Comments,” click the button that reads “Notes.”

6. Type any notes you want to make in the box and hit the Enter key or click away from the box.

