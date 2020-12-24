How to add notes on Pinterest to help organise your ideas on the social media platform

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Pinterest

You can add notes to yourself on Pinterest to help you keep tabs on your ideas and interests.

Pinterest’s new Notes to Self feature gives a discreet option for your pins.

Pinterest is a social media platform for people whose ideas and inspirations come at a rapid pace, allowing all of them to be saved quickly and easily in one place.

However, the absent-minded creative types who love Pinterest might find themselves in a different kind of conundrum: saving a pin, then forgetting what it was about the pin that had compelled them to save it in the first place.

Well, don’t worry, because Pinterest has the perfect tool â€” the notes feature.

Although notes on pins has been a highlight for some time, Pinterest, which has been experiencing a surge in popularity, rolled out “Notes to Self,” allowing private notes on boards when discretion is called for, such as saving an idea for a gift.

How to add notes on the Pinterest mobile app



You can only add notes to self on the iPhone or Android app at this time â€” these notes are not public and can only be viewed by you and your board collaborators.

1. Open the Pinterest app on your iOS or Android device. You can download the app for free in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

2. Navigate to a Pinterest board where you want to create a note.

3. Tap the plus symbol and tap “Note.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider After tapping the plus ‘+’ icon, select ‘Note’ from the pop-up menu.

4. Name your note, and type to record your thoughts. If you’re an Android user, tap the upper/lowercase letters icon to add text. Your note can also include pins from the board you’re recording your note on, or a checkbox list.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can add images of pins to your note. If you delete the note, the pin will remain on your board.

5. Tap “Done” to save your note.

How to edit notes to self on the Pinterest mobile app

1. Renavigate to the note by tapping your profile icon in Pinterest, then tapping the board with your note.

2. On iPhone, the note will appear first, alongside your pins. Tap it to view the note and the pin.

Emma Witman/Business Insider On iPhone, your notes will occupy the same area as the pins themselves.

On Android, select “Notes” from an options list under the board’s title and participants.

Emma Witman/Business Insider On Android, you’ll see a Notes category that you can select.

3. Add, delete or modify text as you see fit. To remove or switch out a pin, tap the thumbtack icon (not the picture of the pin), and deselect or select a new pin with the checkbox, then click “Done.”

How to delete notes to self on the Pinterest mobile app

1. Reopen the note by first navigating to the board in Pinterest where you added the note.

2. On iPhone, the note will appear with your pins. Tap it. For Android, select “Notes” from an options list under the board’s title and participants.

3. Tap the trashcan icon in the bottom right corner and confirm when a dialog box pops up by tapping “Delete note.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider If you delete your note and it includes pins, your pins will remain on the board.

