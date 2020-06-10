How to add music to your Facebook story using the mobile app in 2 ways

Shutterstock It’s easy to add music to a Facebook story using the Facebook mobile app.

You can only add music to your Facebook story using the mobile app.

To add music to your Facebook story, you’ll need to use Facebook’s “Music” menu, which will let you select from a library of songs.

Once you add music to your Facebook story, you can trim and edit the song in various ways.

You can add music to any sort of Facebook story, whether it’s a video or photo.

Regardless of what music you add, the process looks about the same as adding any other sort of feature to your story, like stickers or text.

It’s important to note that this can only be done on the mobile app, however. Even though you can view stories on the desktop website, you can’t post them there.

Here’s how to add music to your Facebook story, using the mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.

How to add music to a



Facebook



story



There are two types of Facebook story posts that can use music.

The first is a Music post, which exclusively features the music you choose, its lyrics or cover art, and stickers.

The second is a normal post, which features a photo or video of yours, with music simply playing in the background.

Here’s how to make both.

To create a Music post



1. Open the Facebook app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device and tap “Create a Story” or “Add to Story” at the top of the newsfeed.

2. Tap “Music” at the top to start a blank post with music. You can also choose a photo or video from your camera roll and then add music later.

William Antonelli/Business Insider ‘Music’ will be the second option.

3. This will immediately open music options, with popular songs listed first. You can select music from a category, or begin searching for a song using the search bar at the top.

4. Tap on a song to choose it.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Search for and choose a song.

5. Once you pick a song, Facebook will immediately generate a music post with that song. Tap the coloured dot at the top to choose a different background colour, or tap the “Effect” option in the bottom left hand corner to change the filter.

6. Tap on the lyrics to change what part of the song you want to feature. Using the sound wave-bar at the bottom, select a segment of the song. By default, it will start in the middle of the chorus. You can also adjust the length of the snippet.

7. Tap on the circular options above the song sample to change the display. The first two options will show the lyrics in different fonts, while the last three options will show the album cover and track name in various forms.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can customise how the song plays in your story.

8. Tap “Done” when your changes to the song are complete.

9. This will take you back to the main screen. You can use the other icons at the top to add stickers or text to finish customising your post.

10. Tap “Share to Story” when you’re done.

To create a normal story post with music



1. Once again, open the Facebook app and tap “Create a Story” or “Add to Story” at the top of the newsfeed.

2. Here, tap a photo in your camera roll, or tap the camera icon at the bottom of the screen. If you tap this icon, give Facebook access to your camera, and you’ll then be able to shoot a new photo or video for your story.

3. Once you’ve taken your picture, tap the smiley face sticker icon at the top. In the sticker section, tap the “Music” icon. This will launch the same music options with popular songs, categories, and a search bar.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Open the ‘Stickers’ menu to add music.

4. Tap the lyrics that appear to change what part of the song you want to feature, and how you want the song to appear visually – either with its lyrics, or with its cover art.

5. Add any other stickers or effects that you want.

6. Tap “Share to Story” when you’re done.

