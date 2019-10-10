How to add music to a video on your iPhone using the iMovie app, and choose from stock music or your own library

Shutterstock It’s possible to add music to any video on your iPhone with the free iMovie app.

You can add music to a video on your iPhone using the iMovie app.

iMovie features an extended library of stock theme music, but you can also add songs you have on your iPhone or even those saved to your iCloud account.

Imagine those underwater scenes in “Jaws” without the menacing strains of those stringed instruments. Or try to picture Indiana Jones swinging a whip without his theme music playing.

Music can make the movie, and that’s true whether we’re talking about classic Hollywood hits or your own home clips.

Fortunately, you can easily make your own iPhone videos more enjoyable by adding music with iMovie.

Here’s how to do it.

How to add music to a video on your iPhone using iMovie



1. Open the iMovie app and click the big plus (+) symbol near the top of the screen to create a new project, then tap “Movie.”

2. Tap the movie, series of movies, or the series of stills you wish to add to the project, then hit “Create Movie” at the bottom of the screen.

Steven John/Business Insider Select your video and click Create Movie.

3. On the project-editing screen, the easiest way to add music is to tap the gear icon on the bottom right corner, then toggle “Theme Music” on from the next screen. You can select from about a half dozen “themes” by tapping the images above to add stock music.

Steven John/Business Insider iMovie comes preloaded with a number of stock music options.

4. To add songs of your choosing rather than iMovie’s stock music, on the project-editing page, tap the plus (+) symbol below and to the left of the video.

5. On the next screen, tap “Audio” and then tap “My Music.”

Steven John/Business Insider You can also choose your own songs on iMovie.

6. Find the song you want to add (you can search by artist, album, or song name) and tap the song, then hit the plus (+) symbol.

Steven John/Business Insider Choose a song from your iPhone and add it to your video.

That’s it. The song has been added. Now you can use the export (arrow pointing up out of box) link to save the finished video to your media library and enjoy it with sound.

