How to add multiple photos to your Instagram story at once, or use a collage app

You can post multiple photos by creating a collage or simply mastering the multiple images function on Instagram.

There’s no single best way to share a myriad of images to your Instagram story. You can simply post all the images as individual pieces on your story or you can create a collage, if that fits your style better, although it will be a little more work.

However you want to go about creating your visual content, we’ve got you covered.

Here are two ways to share multiple images on your Instagram story, starting with creating a collage.

How to add multiple photos to your Instagram story using a collage app

There are many third-party collage-making apps available, although I used Layout, which is created by Instagram itself.

You’ll need to download Layout on your iPhone or Android to start if you haven’t already, which brings us to step one:

1. Download the Layout app, found in the app store on your iPhone or Android.

2. Open Layout.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You’ll want to be sure to keep Layout up-to-date, otherwise the app is prone to crashing.

3. Select the photos that you want to place in a collage.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can select an album to expedite finding the photos that you’d like for your collage.

4. Choose the layout that you want to use for your collage. You can manipulate where the photos are in the layout once your template is selected.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can drag and drop your selected pictures within the layout for your collage. To change the photos themselves, or the type of layout, you’ll need to start fresh.

5. When you’re happy, tap “Save” in the top-right corner.

Emma Witman/Business Insider The final collage picture post as it will be seen on my Instagram story.

The finished collage will be added to your camera roll, which you can then use to show multiple photos at once on your Instagram story, rather than adding each photo to it individually.

If, however, you’d prefer to let each photo stand on its own in your story, there’s an easier way to add multiple photos to your Instagram story:

How to add multiple photos to your Instagram story

1. Open Instagram and tap the camera sign in the top-left of the home page.

2. Tap the icon of your most recent photo in the bottom-left of your screen to pull up your camera roll.

3. Tap the “SELECT MULTIPLE” button with the overlapping square icon in the top-right of the screen to select multiple photos. Select the photos that you’d like to add to your story.

Emma Witman/Business Insider I usually ‘Favourite’ the photos I know I want to use for content, so that I can easily find them in the ‘Favourites’ folder when uploading.

4. Tap “Next,” and modify the posts by tapping their icon in the bottom-left.

Emma Witman/Business Insider The number circled in blue will indicate the order in which your photos will be posted to Instagram. Deselect and select them again to change their order of appearance.

5. Tap “Next,” again to share the post on “Your Story.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider The photos will now be shared back to back, at the same time, on your story.

