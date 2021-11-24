Search

3 ways to add multiple photos to your Instagram Story

Abigail Abesamis Demarest
  • You can add multiple photos to an Instagram Story by selecting multiple photos, creating a collage, or inserting additional photos as stickers.
  • Selecting multiple photos from your camera roll will upload each photo as its own slide in your story.
  • Instagram has a built-in collage feature called Layout that allows you to drop several photos into the same slide.
There are several different ways to add multiple photos to an Instagram Story at once. 

The first method allows you to select up to 10 photos and videos from your camera roll, which get uploaded to your Story as 10 separate slides. 

The second method is layering several photos on the same slide as stickers, and the last method is creating a collage using Instagram’s built in feature called Layout. 

Here’s how to do it all. 

How to add multiple photos to an Instagram Story

1. Open the Instagram app. Tap the plus (+) button over Your Story or swipe right on the home screen to open Stories.

Instagram homepage screenshot with the Your Story option highlighted
If you don’t currently have any live posts in your Instagram Story, the plus button will appear at the top of the screen. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

2. Tap the photo icon on the bottom-left of the screen to open your Camera Roll.

Instagram post creator with the Camera Roll option highlighted
A preview of the last photo you took will appear at the bottom-left. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

3. Tap Select, then select up to 10 photos and videos. Then, tap the arrow at the bottom-right of the screen to continue.

Instagram post creator with the Select option highlighted
Tap ‘Select’ to upload more than one photo at a time. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

4. On this screen, customize each photo or video with text, stickers, or drawn lines. When you’re finished, tap the arrow at the bottom-right of the screen.

5. Tap the circle next to your intended audience (Your Story or Close Friends), then tap Share.

Instagram post creator with the Share option highlighted
Close Friends will share your Stories with a smaller audience of your choosing. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

How to layer multiple photos on the same screen of an Instagram Story

1. Open the Instagram app. Tap the plus (+) button over Your Story or swipe right on the home screen to open Stories.

2. Tap the photo icon on the bottom-left of the screen to open your Camera Roll. Select a photo.

3. Tap the sticker icon at the top of the screen. Scroll down and tap the photo sticker.

Instagram post creator with the sticker icon highlighted
The sticker icon also lets you add the time, temperature, location, and more. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

4. Select the photo you want to insert. Repeat this process until you have all the photos you want to include.

5. Tap each photo to change the shape, drag them to change the position, or pinch them to change the size.

6. Once you’re finished, tap Your Story or Close Friends to share the post.

Instagram post creator with the Share option highlighted
Share your post once you’re finished editing. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

How to post a photo collage on an Instagram Story

1. Open the Instagram app. Tap the plus (+) button over Your Story or swipe right on the home screen to open Stories.

2. Tap the Layout icon on the left side of the screen. Tap the Change Grid icon to select the option you want.

Instagram post creator with the Layout option highlighted
Layout is a collage creator built into Instagram. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

3. Tap the photo icon on the bottom-left of the screen to open your Camera Roll. Select a photo to add it to your collage.

4. Once you’re finished creating your collage, tap the check button at the bottom of the screen.

5. Add any additional elements as desired (text, stickers, etc.), then tap Your Story or Close Friends to share the post.

Instagram post creator with the Share option highlighted
Share your collage after you’re finished editing. Abigail Abesamis Demarest
