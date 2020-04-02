How to add money to your Google Hangouts account, and make international calls to nearly any country

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider It’s easy to add money to a Google Hangouts account.

To add money to your Google Hangouts account, you’ll need to go through Google Voice.

You have to set up your Google Voice account before you can buy credits for Google Hangouts, which are used to pay for calls.

Most calls to the U.S. and Canada are free over Google Hangouts, but calls outside of these locations will cost a few cents every minute.

Google Hangouts allows you to call people who are also using Google Hangouts for free. Most calls to the U.S. and Canada are also free, as long as you’re calling from a country where Hangouts is available.

However, if you want to make a call to another country, you’ll have to pay a small fee every minute. You can find a full list of calling rates by looking at this official guide.

If you need to add credits to your Google Hangouts account before making a call, you’ll need to go through your Google Voice account.

Here’s how to add money to your Google Hangouts account, using any internet browser on your Mac or PC.

How to add money to your Google Hangouts account



1. Go to the Google Voice homepage and log into your Google account. If you haven’t set up your Google Voice account yet, do so. You can find more information on this by checking out our article, “How to set up Google Voice on your computer or mobile device, and use it to make calls and send messages.”

2. Click the gear icon in the top-right corner to open the settings menu.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Open your Google Voice settings.

3. Hit the “Payments” tab on the left, and then select “Add credit” to add money to your account.

William Antonelli/Business Insider You can also scroll down until you find it instead of clicking ‘Payments.’

4. Select the amount that you want to add. If you don’t have Google Pay set up, you’ll have to input your credit card information in order to move forward with the purchase.

5. Click “Buy” to add the credits to your account.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Confirm the purchase.

You’ll now be able to make international calls through Google Hangouts.

