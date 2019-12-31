How to add money to your Cash App to use with a Cash Card at accepted stores

Square When you add money to your Cash App, you’ll also be able to use it with your Cash Card.

You can add money to your Cash App and use a Cash Card with it at stores that accept Visa.

Your Cash Card is directly linked to your available Cash App balance, so anytime you add money to your account, you’ll also be able to access it on your card.

The Cash Card is a debit card that allows regular users of the Cash App to use their current balance at stores that accept Visa, instead of deducting money from their bank account.

Your Cash Card is directly affiliated with your Cash App account. So, if you have any money currently available on your Cash App, or you are adding funds from a card or bank account to your Cash App, the physical Cash Card will also immediately have access to those funds.

Here’s how you can add funds to your Cash App to use with your card.

How to add money to your Cash Card on the Cash App



1. Open the Cash App on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. On the Cash App home screen, tap the “My Cash” tab, which is located on the far-left side on the bottom of your screen.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Tap the ‘My Cash’ icon to add funds to your Cash Card.

3. On the “My Cash” page, click “Add Cash” and enter the amount of cash you wish to place on your Cash App and Cash Card balance.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Tap ‘Add Cash’ to add funds on your Cash App and card balances.

4. On the “Add Cash” page, enter the precise amount of funds you wish to add to your Cash App, then click add. Due to the instant speed of Cash App, be sure you confirm the amount you wish before clicking “Add” on the bottom of the screen.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Click ‘Add’ to add funds onto your Cash App account and card.

