How to add members to a Google Group and start collaborating on projects, assignments, and events

Mark Wilson/Getty Images When you add members to a Google Group, you can collaborate with them remotely.

You can add members to a Google Group for easily accessible collaboration through forums and email, the sharing of events, documents, and more.

You can add members at the launch of a group or anytime after a group is created.

Google Groups offers several privacy levels, from a public option that allows anyone to join a private and invite-only group tier with new additions controlled by the group owner.

Keeping up with family, your business department, former classmates, or friends around the country has never been easier than with Google Groups. The online, remote collaboration platform lets you and your fellow members share photos, work on documents, and plan get-togethers.

Google gives users the option to make a group where people can add themselves, request to be added, or only be added through invitation. There’s no limit to the number of people who can be in a group either, so you can add as many people as you want.

If you own a Google Group or there’s a Google Group you want to add someone to, here’s how to do it.

How to add members to a Google Group

1. Go to Google Groups in a web browser and, if prompted, sign in to your account.

2. Click on “My groups” at the top of the left-hand sidebar menu.

3. Under “My groups” in the centre pane, click on the group you want to add someone to.

4. Select “Manage members.”

Steven John/Business Insider You can find this option to the right of your google group name.

5. In the left-hand column, click “Invite members.”

Steven John/Business Insider This link will be underneath the Members heading in the left-hand sidebar.

6. Type in the email addresses of those you want to invite in the “Enter email addresses of people to invite” box.

7. Click “Send Invites.”

