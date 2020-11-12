How to add links to your Tumblr bio, so that visitors can easily access your best work and other social pages

Westend61/Getty Images It’s easy to add links to your Tumblr bio on a computer.

To add links to your Tumblr bio, you’ll need to use a simple HTML code.

Tumblr doesn’t give you any sort of built-in way to add links yourself, so you’ll have to copy and paste the code in manually.

Adding links to your Tumblr bio is a great way to give visitors access to your other social media accounts, selected works, information page, and more.

Tumblr is a popular blogging site that lets you share photos, text posts, videos and music with your friends and followers. It’s a great place for artists, writers, and other people who want to share their work with others.

But if you want visitors to have access to your other social media accounts or content off the site, you can include a link in your blog’s bio.

Tumblr doesn’t tell you how to add links when you edit your bio, so it’s not obvious that you even can. But it’s surprisingly simple, as long as you know how to copy and paste.

How to add links to your Tumblr bio



Including a clickable URL requires some basic coding. To edit your account, you’ll want to start at your feed, or Dashboard.

1. Open Tumblr in a web browser and log in, and then head to your dashboard.

2. Click the icon in the top-right that looks like a person’s head and shoulders.

3. Under the blog that you want to edit, click “Edit appearance.” If the blog you want doesn’t have any options underneath, hover your mouse over its name and click the head-and-shoulders icon that appears next to it.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Select the ‘Edit appearance’ option.

4. On the “Blog Options” page that opens, click “Edit theme.”

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Your blog’s bio is part of its ‘theme.’

5. In the left sidebar, click the text underneath “Description.” This is your blog’s current bio.

6. Now it’s time to add your link. Copy and paste this code into the description box, in the place where you want your link to be:

Business Insider

7. Insert your link in place of “URL” and what you want the text to be in place of “TITLE.” Remember to delete the quotation marks.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider If you want multiple links, just use the code multiple times, wherever you want it.

8. Hit “Save” at the top of the sidebar, and then “Exit.”

Your link should now be active in your Tumblr bio.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Your link will appear in your bio, exactly as you formatted it.

