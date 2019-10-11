How to add links to your YouTube video descriptions on desktop or mobile

Shutterstock You can add full links to any of your YouTube video descriptions.

To add a link to your YouTube video descriptions, you’ll need to go through your account’s Creator Studio.

Adding links to YouTube video descriptions is a great way to credit your research and music sources, to cite who helped you make the video, or to advertise your own website.

You can add links to your description on both desktop and in the YouTube mobile app.

If you’ve spent any amount of time on YouTube, you know that nearly every video is accompanied by a description. This is the text that’s directly underneath the username of who uploaded the video. Most people use it to give the video context, or explain why it was made.

If you’re looking to credit those who helped you make the video, give your viewers a link to check out more content, or just advertise a website, you can add a link to your YouTube descriptions.

You can do this easily on a desktop, or using the YouTube mobile app for iPhone and Android.

How to add a link to your YouTube video description on desktop



1.Upload your video to Youtube.

2. Once it’s up, click your profile picture in the top-right corner of the page.

3. In the menu that opens, click “YouTube Studio,” or “YouTube Studio (beta).”

4. A new page will open, with a summary of your videos. In the sidebar on the left, click “Videos.”

5. Click the title of the video you want to edit to be brought to its details. This should be the page where you edit the video’s title and description.

6. Copy the full URL that you want to link to, and then paste it into the YouTube video description box. Make sure to hit “Save” afterwards.

Ross James/Business Insider Paste the full URL into your description, including the ‘http’ or ‘https’ at the start.

7. YouTube should automatically make the text into a URL on the video’s description. Watch the video and open its description to make sure.

Ross James/Business Insider Make sure that your URLs work.

How to add a link to your YouTube video description in the mobile app



1. Open the YouTube app.

2. Navigate to your video, but don’t open it. You can do this by searching for it, by opening a link you’ve sent to yourself, or by just tapping “Library” at the bottom of the screen and selecting “My videos” on the page that opens up.

3. Tap the three dots to the right side of your video’s title and thumbnail.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Tap the vertical dots next to any of your videos.

4. Tap “Edit” from the options menu that opens.

5. A page will come up where you can edit your description, title, and more. Copy and paste the URL into the description field.

Ross James/Business Insider You’ll be able to edit most of your video’s information from this page.

6. Tap “Save” in the top-right corner.

