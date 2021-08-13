How to add a link to your bio on TikTok so you can send viewers to your website

Switching to a business account may be the only way to add a link to your TikTok bio. NurPhoto / Contributor/Getty Images

You can add a clickable link to your TikTok bio to help promote your website, a donation link, or anything else you want to showcase.

Users with a personal account may have the option to add a hyperlink in their bio, but switching to a business account is an assured method to access the feature.

If you’re using social media to help promote your business, TikTok is one of the apps you want to be using, considering its popularity.

Whether you’re starting out or already have a following, creating a business account on TikTok is simple. A business profile may be the only method that allows you to place a hyperlink within your profile page so viewers can easily access your website.

The video-sharing platform is compatible with both iOS and Android, and the steps for creating a business account and adding a link in your bio are the same for each device.

How to add a link to your bio on TikTok

Some users may already have the option to add a hyperlink to their bio on their profile page while using a personal account.

To see if you can do it, head to your profile page by selecting the profile icon in the bottom-right corner of TikTok’s homepage. Then tap Edit profile. If you see the Website option, select it to add a hyperlink of whatever you want to promote.

If you see the Website option here, you can add a link to your bio. Ron Lyons

If you don’t see the Website option, you have to switch your personal account to a business account, which we detail below.

Quick tip: Switching to a business account is free and you can switch between it and a personal account at your discretion. However, business accounts are limited in their ability to play songs or sounds in videos that aren’t licensed for commercial use. Personal accounts don’t have these restrictions.



How to switch to a TikTok business account to add a link in your bio

1. Open TikTok.

2. Tap on Profile at the bottom right of the screen.

3. Tap on the three lines in the top-right corner.

Tap the three horizontal lines. Insider

4. This will take you to the Settings and Privacy page. Tap Manage account.

Tap ‘Manage account.’ Ron Lyons

5. Tap Switch to Business Account.

Tap ‘Switch to Business Account.’ Ron Lyons

6. You’ll be taken to a page that breaks down what a business account offers. Tap Next, choose a category that suits your business on the next page, and tap Next again.

7. Back on your profile page, tap Edit profile, and tap the Website to add a hyperlink to your site.