How to add LastPass to your Safari browser's toolbar to better manage your login information

- You can easily add LastPass to your Safari toolbar to manage myriad login information with one master password.
- Note that you’ll have to download LastPass through the company’s website, as the LastPass version available in the Mac’s App Store won’t allow you to add LastPass to the Safari toolbar.
Using lots of passwords is a necessary evil when it comes to your online security hygiene.
Fortunately, free programs such as LastPass provide crucial assistance: The password manager creates encrypted passwords for any login credentials you choose to add. You’ll only have to recall your LastPass master password.
Best of all, Safari users can add LastPass to their Mac toolbar when browsing, with the LastPass toolbar extension for Safari. Here’s how to add LastPass to the Safari toolbar.
How to add LastPass to your Safari toolbar
1. Open Safari on your computer and Navigate to the LassPass downloads page at lastpass.com/misc_download2.php. (Note that the version of LastPass downloaded from Mac’s App Store won’t allow you to add LastPass to the Safari toolbar.)
2. LastPass will automatically detect that you’re using a Mac. Find LastPass for Safari and click “Download.”
3. Open the application downloader. It will be called LastPass.dmg.
4. Drag LastPass into the Applications folder.
5. Click “Replace” if your Mac prompts you that a version of LastPass already exists.
6. Open LastPass when the download is complete and sign in.
7. Open Safari, and in the topline menu bar in your Mac tap Safari (next to the Apple symbol), and then select “Preferences.”
8. Enable LastPass permissions in your Mac’s Extensions settings, if they haven’t been already.
You’re all set! Now when you browse Safari you can access LassPass with one click on the ellipsis icon, to the left of the address bar.
