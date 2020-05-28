How to add your LastPass account to Google Authenticator for an added layer of password security

Emma Witman
XanderSt/ShutterstockGoogle Authenticator adds an extra layer of protection for your LastPass password manager.

LastPass is a locally encrypted way to store all your passwords and other essential data securely in one place. Despite all its security features, for some, LastPass’s master password system isn’t enough protection for their most sensitive information and data.

That’s where Google Authenticator, the alphabet company’s software-based mobile freeware that implements two-step verification services, can help. The Authenticator lets you add another layer of protection for your bank accounts and passwords you’ve uploaded to your LastPass Vault by generating one-time-use, time-sensitive codes that will confirm you are the account holder.

Coupling LastPass’s native security system with Google Authenticator can offer another layer of protection for your cyber identity and the data in your Vault. To link them, you’ll need access to an internet browser, mobile device, and your master password on hand. You will also need to download and install Google Authenticator on your mobile device if you haven’t already.

Here’s how the security savvy can connect their LastPass account to Google Authenticator.

How to add LastPass to Google Authenticator

1. Login to your LastPass account at LastPass.com using your username and master password.

2. Select “Account Settings” – represented by a gear or cog icon – from your Vault’s left-side menu.

How to add Lastpass to Google Authenticator 1Emma Witman/Business InsiderThe LastPass vault, where all your passwords and files uploaded, are compiled and organised.

3. Choose “Multifactor Options” from the top “Account Settings” menu bar.

How to add Lastpass to Google Authenticator 2Emma Witman/Business InsiderYou’ll see other multi-factor authentication apps, including LastPass’s proprietary program, listed.

4. Locate the Google Authenticator option and click the pencil icon to the far right in the “Action” column.

5. Enable Google Authenticator in LastPass by selecting “Yes” in the “Enable” dropdown. Then press “Update.”

How to add Lastpass to Google Authenticator 3Emma Witman/Business InsiderYou must click ‘Update’ before you move on to any other step.

6. To the right of the “Private Key” row, click “View.”

7. When prompted, enter your master password.

How to add Lastpass to Google Authenticator 5Emma Witman/Business InsiderYou’ll frequently need to re-enter your master password during this process, so make sure you have it on hand if it’s not committed to memory.

8. Write down the 16-digit Private Key that’s generated.

How to add Lastpass to Google Authenticator 6Emma Witman/Business InsiderIf your mobile device is lost or stolen, this code will ensure you can regain access to your LastPass Vault, despite lacking the two-factor authentication.

9. In the same window, next to the “Barcode” tab, click “View.”

10. Enter your master password to summon the Google Authenticator QR code.

How to add Lastpass to Google Authenticator 7Emma Witman/Business InsiderThe QR code will be read by the mobile device that you have Google Authenticator installed on.

11. Open the Google Authenticator app on your mobile device.

12. Tap “Begin Setup” when you launch the Google Authenticator app.

How to add Lastpass to Google Authenticator 9Emma Witman/Business InsiderThe mobile app interface of Google Authenticator.

13. Select “Scan barcode.”

How to add Lastpass to Google Authenticator 10Emma Witman/Business InsiderAfter this screen, your camera will pop up and ask you to authorise the app’s use of your camera.

14. Hold your device to the QR code on your computer screen.

How to add Lastpass to Google Authenticator 11Emma Witman/Business InsiderThe code should scan reasonably quickly.

15. Go back to your computer and select “Update” in the LastPass pop-up window. Then enter your master password.

16. Using the current visible Authenticator 6-digit code on your mobile device, enter it into the dialog box on your LastPass browser screen.

How to add Lastpass to Google Authenticator 17Emma Witman/Business InsiderIf you miss a code, don’t worry. You can use the next code that appears.

17. Click “OK” on your browser screen.

How to add Lastpass to Google Authenticator 15Emma Witman/Business InsiderThis window will automatically pop up after you enter the Authenticator code.

18. Select “Update” again to save and close.

How to add Lastpass to Google Authenticator 16Emma Witman/Business InsiderWhen Google Authenticator has been enabled, a green box will appear next to the option in your ‘Multifactor Options’ list.
