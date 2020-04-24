How to add a LastPass extension to your Chrome browser to manage your passwords easily

Devon Delfino
Jeramey Lende/ShutterstockYou can add the LastPass extension to Chrome to help you manage the series of account passwords you have.

With all of the sites and accounts you own, having a password management system is almost a necessity for some. If you have a LastPass account, there is one way to make the system even more convenient: Installing the site’s extension to your browser.

The LastPass Chrome browser extension allows users to easily save and access their passwords for various sites. And there are also extensions for other browsers, including Firefox and Safari and Internet Explorer.

For those who are interested, here’s how to add LastPass to Chrome.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Apple Macbook Pro (From $US1,299.00 at Apple)

Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $US469.99 at Walmart)

How to add LastPass to Chrome

This should only take a minute or so to do:

1. Go to the Chrome Web Store.

2. Search “LastPass” in the search box.

How to add Lastpass to Chrome 1Devon Delfino/Business InsiderSearch ‘LastPass’ in the search bar.

3. Select “LastPass: Free Password Manager.”

4. Click “Add to Chrome.”

How to add Lastpass to Chrome 2Devon Delfino/Business InsiderClick ‘Add to Chrome.’

5. Click “Add extension” in the pop-up confirmation window – you should get a confirmation message once it’s been installed.

How to add Lastpass to Chrome 3Devon Delfino/Business InsiderClick ‘Add extension.’

You’d then be directed to log into your LastPass account by clicking the LastPass extension logo (which appears as “…|”) in the top toolbar of Chrome.

Once logged in, you can use the extension as usual, saving and accessing your various passwords for more convenient use of your LastPass account.

embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.