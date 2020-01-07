How to add an iTunes or App Store gift card to your iPhone in 5 simple steps

Getty Images It is easy to add an iTunes gift card onto your iPhone to purchase content from the App Store and other Apple apps.

You can add an iTunes gift card to your iPhone in a few simple steps.

There are two ways you can add an iTunes or App Store gift card onto your iPhone, either by manually typing in the gift card number or by scanning its barcode with your phone’s camera.

Loading an iTunes gift card onto your account via your iPhone makes it quick and easy to apply the credits to purchase apps, songs, or movies from the App Store and other Apple apps.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As the holiday season wraps up, many are likely starting to wonder what to do with that iTunes gift cards that they received as a present.

The good news is the iPhone App Store has made it very easy to add your iTunes gift card on your iPhone. In five simple steps, you will be able to apply those iTunes credits to purchase a variety of apps, music, shows and movies from the App Store and other Apple apps.

Here’s how to add an iTunes gift card from your iPhone (note that the same method can be used on an iPad as well).

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to add an iTunes or App Store gift card to an iPhone



1. Open the App Store app on your phone.

2. Tap on your profile picture in the top right corner.

3. Tap “Redeem Gift Card or Code.”

Steven John/Business Insider You must have an Apple ID in order to use an iTunes gift card via iPhone.

4. Select “Use Camera” to use your iPhone’s camera to scan a gift card barcode or tap “You can also enter your code manually” and then type the code into that task bar.

Steven John/Business Insider You can also use the App Store to easily send an e-gift card to someone else.

5. Tap “Redeem.”

And… you are all set to shop and purchase as you wish in the App Store or other Apple apps.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.