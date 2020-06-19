How to add holidays to your Microsoft Outlook calendar and keep your schedule up-to-date

Chrissy Montelli
Rawpixel.com/ShutterstockOutlook.com lets you easily add holidays to your calendar, which you can also view in the desktop apps.

One of the best features of Microsoft Outlook is its accompanying calendar, which is especially useful for scheduling meetings, appointments, and keeping track of important deadlines.

Outlook’s calendar has a variety of customisation options, including the ability to add holidays to your calendar. This helps you keep track of days off and celebrations alongside your other personal and professional commitments.

Once you’ve added holidays to your Outlook calendar, they will appear in the Calendar desktop app that accompanies Outlook.

To add holidays to your Outlook calendar, you’ll need to be using the Outlook desktop app. Here’s how to do it.

How to add holidays to your Outlook calendar

1. Log in to Outlook.com

2. On the Outlook desktop app, click on the “File” tab.

3. Click on “Options.”

How to add holidays to Outlook calendar 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderYou can find this link in the left navigation bar in Outlook.

4. Click on “Calendar” in the pop-up window, then click on the button labelled “Add Holidays.”

How to add holidays to Outlook calendar 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderThe Calendar menu is the third option down in the Outlook Options window.

5. Scroll through the list until you find the country that observes the holidays you wish to add. 5. Click on that country’s name so that the box next to it shows a checkmark.

How to add holidays to Outlook calendar 3Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderYou can choose more than one country if you wish.

6. Click “OK” when you are done.

7. Click “OK” again to confirm and close out of the pop-up windows.

