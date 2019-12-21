How to add Story Highlights on your Instagram profile in 7 simple steps

Ink Drop/Shutterstock Story Highlights can curate content from Instagram stories.

You can add highlights on your Instagram profile as an expressive way to curate content from your Instagram stories.

If you would like to add an extra layer of storytelling to your Instagram page, follow these seven easy steps to add Story Highlights to your profile.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories .

Adding highlights to your Instagram is a wonderful way to seamlessly curate your most precious memories for a quick dose of nostalgia.

Instagram Story Highlights also help new followers distill the essence from your stories, allowing them to catch up on what they have missed when you were making stories on the go.

A highlight is relatively simple to create. Here are the seven steps to add vignettes to your Instagram page.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to add highlights on Instagram



1. Open Instagram on your iPhone or Android phone. If the app was closed, you’ll be taken to the home screen, which displays your timeline.

2. Go to your profile by tapping the thumbnail of your profile picture in the bottom right corner.

3. There will be a section below your profile bio called “Story Highlights,” with several blank circles. Tap the circle with the plus sign above “New.”

Emma Whitman/Business Insider As a relatively new Instagram account, I haven’t added any highlights yet. That will soon change.

4. Select the stories (however many or few) you want to compile for a highlight. All of your old, un deleted stories will be available for selection.

5. Tap “Next” after you have decided on the story or stories to be used as highlights.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Select images and videos you think would package well together for your first highlight reel. I picked out photos from bar hopping in New Orleans, for a unified theme.

6. Name your Story Highlight. Instagram allows 15 characters. You can also change the cover photo, which will appear in your profile.

7. Tap “Add” to add it to your highlights.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Edit your cover and tap ‘Add’ to add a highlight to your profile.

If a particular Story Highlight has an ongoing theme, you can always add more stories to that Highlight in the future. To do this, tap and hold the highlight, select “Edit Highlight,” and select previous stories from the “Archive” tab on the following screen to add subsequent stories to the same highlight.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.