How to add Grammarly to your Microsoft Outlook app and get advanced spelling and grammar corrections for your emails

You can add Grammarly to Outlook in seconds with a simple installer.

Once added to Outlook, Grammarly will review your emails for grammar, spelling, and punctuation mistakes.

Similar to spelling and grammar checker built into word processors, Grammarly is a free writing app that offers real-time feedback and suggestions on your writing.

In addition to web browsers, you can easily add Grammarly to Microsoft Outlook. To do that, you simply need to install the Grammarly add-in for Microsoft Office. This will allow you to use Grammarly while writing in Word documents or Outlook emails.

Here’s how to add Grammarly to your Outlook account, using any Windows computer.

How to add Grammarly to Microsoft Outlook



1. Open the Grammarly for Microsoft Word and Outlook web page.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Download Grammarly for Word and Outlook from the Grammarly website.

2. Install Grammarly. The app will download to your PC.

3. During the installation process, choose if you want to install it for both Word and Outlook, and then click “Install.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Choose which apps you want to use Grammarly with and then install it.

4. After a moment, the Grammarly add-in will be installed and ready for use.

5. Open Outlook and click the Grammarly button that’s now available in the ribbon at the top on the screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can find the Grammarly option at the top of the window.

6. Click the button and create an account or log in with your existing Grammarly account to start using Grammarly. After installing Grammarly, you can launch it from the ribbon.

How to use Grammarly with Outlook



After Grammarly has been installed in Outlook, you should see the new Grammarly pane on the right side of the Outlook window when you write email messages. If you don’t see the Grammarly pane, click “Open Grammarly” in the Home tab of the ribbon at the top of the window. (You can also close the Grammarly pane by clicking “Close Grammarly” in the ribbon.)

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Grammarly pane should appear on the right side of your email message.

There is also a Grammarly tab in Outlook’s ribbon. You can explore the options in the ribbon, but most of the features are only available if you upgrade to Grammarly Premium (which costs $US11.66 per month).

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Grammarly ribbon is most useful if you subscribe to Grammarly Premium.

As you work, you can see the total number of suggestions at the very bottom of the Grammarly pane. There are two kinds of suggestions: “basic issues,” which are available using the free edition of Grammarly, and “premium issues,” which require upgrading to a paid Grammarly subscription.

Basic issues are mainly limited to grammar, spelling, and punctuation. If you upgrade to the Premium subscription you get additional feedback on readability, vocabulary, and writing style. For details on how to upgrade, click “Premium issues” at the bottom of the pane.

Grammarly also displays the suggested edits in the Grammarly pane. It arranges these notes so the suggested changes line up horizontally with the error in the email message, so you can see them more or less side-by-side.

To review a suggestion, you can click on an underlined issue in the email message or click the suggestion in the Grammarly pane – these two parts of the window stay in sync and clicking either one has the same effect – either expands the suggestion in the Grammarly pane to show you more information and give you choices:

Click a suggestion (highlighted in green) to make the change.

Click the trash can icon on the right to dismiss the suggestion and keep your original text.

If it’s a spelling suggestion, you can click the Add to Dictionary icon on the right to add the word to your custom Grammarly dictionary, so you won’t be bothered with this suggestion again.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can resolve each Grammarly suggestion one at a time either by clicking the text in your message or in the Grammarly pane.

