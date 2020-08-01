How to add the Google Drive app to your desktop on a PC and sync all of your files easily

tommaso79/Getty Images To sync files automatically, add the Google Drive app to your desktop.

You can add Google Drive to your desktop on a PC in addition to using it on a web browser.

Adding the Google Drive app to your desktop will enable you to sync your documents and files from your computer to Google Drive.

Google Drive is popular for its free programs, ease of access, and compatibility with Gmail and other Google products.

You can download Google Drive to your PC desktop as well, enabling your computer to sync your files with Google Drive automatically.

Here’s how to add Google Drive to your desktop using a PC.

How to add Google Drive to your PC desktop



1. If you are logged in to your Google account on an internet browser, you must log out temporarily to install Google on your desktop.

2. Once you have logged out, go to drive.google.com and scroll down to the bottom of the webpage. Under the “Downloads” column, click on “Drive for Mac/PC.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider In ‘Downloads,’ select ‘Drive for Mac/PC.’

3. A new tab will open. Next to the “For Individuals” banner, click on “Download.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider In ‘For Individuals,’ select ‘Download.’

4. A pop-up window will appear. Click the “Agree and Download” button.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Select ‘Agree and Download.’

5. A program called “installbackupandsync.exe” will begin downloading in your internet browser.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider ‘Backup and Sync’ will download.

6. Click on the program, and it should begin installing once it has finished downloading.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider It will then install.

7. Once the installation is complete, click “Close” to exit the pop-up window.

8. Google Drive should now appear on your desktop. Look for a window called “Welcome to Backup and Sync” and click on the “Get Started” button.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click ‘Get Started.’

9. Type in your Gmail address, click “Next,” and then type in your Gmail password. Click “Next” when you are finished.

10. Set your laptop’s preferences for upload quality and file size. When you are finished, click “Next.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Choose upload quality and size.

11. Set your Google Drive syncing preferences. You can sync the entirety of your computer to Google Drive, or select specific folders to sync. Once you are finished, click “Start.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Choose which folders you’d like to sync.

After Google Drive is downloaded to your desktop, you will also see shortcuts to Drive programs such as Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides.

