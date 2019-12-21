How to add a GIF to your Instagram Story using GIPHY

- You can add a GIF to your Instagram story using the platform GIPHY – which hosts a vast supply of GIFs within Instagram.
- In six easy steps you can add moving flair to your next Instagram story.
From the mainstream to the obscure, there’s a GIF for every occasion – and every Instagram story. Luckily, GIPHY has a ton of GIFs to choose from for any situation.
Instagram is linked with GIPHY, allowing you to add any number of GIFs to your Instagram stories with ease.
Here’s how you can get started adding some moving flair to your next story:
How to add a GIF to your Instagram story
1. Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android.
2. Create a story by tapping the blue “+” icon on the corner of your profile photo in the top menu bar.
3. After you’ve selected the picture you’d like to add to your story, you’ll be taken to the editing screen.
4. Tap the icon resembling a square smiley-faced sticker.
5. Tap the “GIF” icon, or simply enter a search term. When you tap the search bar, GIFs trending on GIPHY will also appear.
6. Search for your GIF and then tap the GIF you’d like to add to your story. It will appear in the middle of your photo, playing on a continuous loop.
7. You can pinch the GIF to resize it, and drag it with your finger to move it.
8. When finished, tap the “Your Story” icon at the bottom of the screen.
